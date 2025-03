Roberts was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.

Roberts finished last season in the majors but is sent to begin the 2025 campaign at the Triple-A level. The right-hander had a 3.71 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB across 26.2 innings for the Cubs last year.