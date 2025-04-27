Ethan Roberts News: Struggles Saturday

Roberts allowed four runs on three hits and a walk across two innings of relief in Saturday's 10-4 loss to the Phillies. He struck out one.

Starter Ben Brown was tagged with the loss after allowing six runs in 3.2 innings, but Roberts wasn't much more effective out of the bullpen. The righty came into the contest with a tidy 1.42 ERA, which ballooned to 5.40 after Saturday's outing. Roberts should stick in a middle-relief role for the Cubs for the time being, with limited fantasy upside.