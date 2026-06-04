Ethan Roberts News: Tagged with loss in relief

Roberts (0-1) was tagged with the loss in Wednesday's extra-inning defeat against the Athletics. He allowed an unearned run and didn't record a strikeout in two-thirds of an inning.

Roberts entered the game in the 10th inning with a runner on second, but he couldn't get the job done and was lifted after the A's had already grabbed the lead. Roberts has been one of the few bright spots for the Cubs' bullpen this season, but he's allowed three runs (two earned) in his last two outings (1.2 innings). With just one run allowed over his first 11 appearances (15 innings), however, some regression isn't surprising.