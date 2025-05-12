Fantasy Baseball
Ethan Salas headshot

Ethan Salas Injury: Dealing with stress reaction

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2025 at 9:12pm

Salas has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his lower back and is expected to remain out until July, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Salas was placed on the 7-day injured list at the beginning of May due to back spasms, but it's since been reported that he's experiencing a stress reaction. Cassavell notes that the team is hopeful the backstop will return to the diamond at some point in July by resting the injury.

Ethan Salas
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
