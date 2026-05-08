Eugenio Suarez Injury: Improving, but not close

Suarez (oblique) took 50 swings Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Reds manager Terry Francona noted Friday that Suarez's left oblique strain is about 50 percent better. Suarez will rest for a few days after Thursday's workout before ramping things back up. While the veteran slugger is improving, his return is not imminent. Nathaniel Lowe will continue to handle designated hitter duties for the Reds while Suarez is out.