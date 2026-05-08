Eugenio Suarez Injury: Improving, but not close
Suarez (oblique) took 50 swings Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
Reds manager Terry Francona noted Friday that Suarez's left oblique strain is about 50 percent better. Suarez will rest for a few days after Thursday's workout before ramping things back up. While the veteran slugger is improving, his return is not imminent. Nathaniel Lowe will continue to handle designated hitter duties for the Reds while Suarez is out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eugenio Suarez See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 6 FAAB Results4 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring8 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets8 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 5 FAAB Results11 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Forearm Strains Sideline Multiple Players11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eugenio Suarez See More