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Eugenio Suarez Injury: Improving, but not close

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Suarez (oblique) took 50 swings Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Reds manager Terry Francona noted Friday that Suarez's left oblique strain is about 50 percent better. Suarez will rest for a few days after Thursday's workout before ramping things back up. While the veteran slugger is improving, his return is not imminent. Nathaniel Lowe will continue to handle designated hitter duties for the Reds while Suarez is out.

Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds
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