Eugenio Suarez headshot

Eugenio Suarez Injury: Oblique still sore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Reds manager Terry Francona said Wednesday that Suarez's left oblique remains tender, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

The hope is that Suarez will improve enough in the coming days before getting re-imaged during the Reds' May 1-7 road trip. He would then be able to ramp up baseball activities if the scans yield favorable results. Suarez is eligible for activation from the 10-day injured list Saturday, but it's looking like he won't return until at least mid-May. Nathaniel Lowe will continue to serve as the Reds' primary designated hitter while Suarez is sidelined.

Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eugenio Suarez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eugenio Suarez See More
Week 5 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 5 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
2 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Forearm Strains Sideline Multiple Players
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Forearm Strains Sideline Multiple Players
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
2 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 16
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 16
Author Image
Chris Morgan
13 days ago