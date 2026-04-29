Eugenio Suarez Injury: Oblique still sore

Reds manager Terry Francona said Wednesday that Suarez's left oblique remains tender, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

The hope is that Suarez will improve enough in the coming days before getting re-imaged during the Reds' May 1-7 road trip. He would then be able to ramp up baseball activities if the scans yield favorable results. Suarez is eligible for activation from the 10-day injured list Saturday, but it's looking like he won't return until at least mid-May. Nathaniel Lowe will continue to serve as the Reds' primary designated hitter while Suarez is sidelined.