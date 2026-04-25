Eugenio Suarez Injury: Officially lands on IL
The Reds placed Suarez (oblique) on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 24, on Saturday.
Suarez is dealing with a "mild" left oblique strain and will miss at least 10 days, though it's not clear at this point if his absence will extend longer. Suarez has spent most of his time this season at DH, and Cincinnati could deploy different hitters in that spot while the veteran slugger is out. Nathaniel Lowe got the start at DH on Friday and could be the biggest beneficiary of increased playing time.
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