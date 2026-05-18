Eugenio Suarez Injury: Rehab assignment coming
Suarez (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
Suarez's recovery from a left oblique strain has come along more slowly than anticipated, but he's finally progressed to the point of being cleared to play in games. The veteran slugger has been sidelined for nearly a month, so he will likely need a handful of rehab contests before rejoining the Reds' active roster.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eugenio Suarez See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 6 FAAB Results14 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring18 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets18 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 5 FAAB Results21 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Forearm Strains Sideline Multiple Players21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eugenio Suarez See More