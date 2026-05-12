Eugenio Suarez Injury: Resuming hitting Tuesday
Suarez (oblique) will resume hitting Tuesday and is set for an MRI Thursday to check the progress of his healing, Charlie Clifford of NBC 5 Cincinnati reports.
If the Reds like what they see with Suarez's imaging later this week, he will travel with the team on its upcoming road trip and continue to ramp up his activities. A rehab assignment should come shortly after that if all goes well. Suarez has been sidelined since late April with a left oblique strain, but he should be able to make it back before the end of May if all goes well.
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