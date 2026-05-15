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Eugenio Suarez Injury: Takes batting practice on field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Suarez (oblique) took batting practice on the field Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

It appears to be the first time he's taken BP on the field since suffering a left oblique strain in late April. Suarez had been scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday to check the healing of the injury, and he must have received good news. It's likely Suarez will need some rehab games before returning to the Reds' active roster, and it shouldn't be long before he's cleared for the former now that he's hitting on the field again.

Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds
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