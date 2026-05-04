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Eugenio Suarez Injury: Upping workouts Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Suarez (oblique) will take grounders on the field and flips in the batting cage Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Suarez's recovery from a left oblique strain has come along more slowly than expected, but he's ready to start ramping up baseball-related drills. He'll get another MRI later this week when the Reds return home in order to check his progress. Suarez should be ready to rejoin the Reds' active roster by mid-May if all goes well.

Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds
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