Eugenio Suarez News: Activated from 10-day IL
The Reds activated Suarez (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Friday.
He missed exactly one month of action with a left oblique strain but is ready to go after participating in two rehab games, going 1-for-7 with a double. Suarez should resume his role as the Reds' primary designated hitter, though with Ke'Bryan Hayes (back) sidelined, Suarez will also see some action at third base.
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