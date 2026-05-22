Eugenio Suarez News: Activated from 10-day IL

The Reds activated Suarez (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

He missed exactly one month of action with a left oblique strain but is ready to go after participating in two rehab games, going 1-for-7 with a double. Suarez should resume his role as the Reds' primary designated hitter, though with Ke'Bryan Hayes (back) sidelined, Suarez will also see some action at third base.