Eugenio Suarez News: Back in camp

Suarez went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's spring game against the Cubs.

A triumphant Suarez returned to Cactus League action following his starring role for Team Venezuela in its victory in the World Baseball Classic final over Team USA. On Friday, he served as Reds' designated hitter, which will be his everyday role in 2026 with occasional starts at corner infield.