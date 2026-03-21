Eugenio Suarez headshot

Eugenio Suarez News: Back in camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 7:09am

Suarez went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's spring game against the Cubs.

A triumphant Suarez returned to Cactus League action following his starring role for Team Venezuela in its victory in the World Baseball Classic final over Team USA. On Friday, he served as Reds' designated hitter, which will be his everyday role in 2026 with occasional starts at corner infield.

Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds
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