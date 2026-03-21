Eugenio Suarez News: Back in camp
Suarez went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's spring game against the Cubs.
A triumphant Suarez returned to Cactus League action following his starring role for Team Venezuela in its victory in the World Baseball Classic final over Team USA. On Friday, he served as Reds' designated hitter, which will be his everyday role in 2026 with occasional starts at corner infield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eugenio Suarez See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 RankingsYesterday
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3008 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Picks and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1110 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30015 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eugenio Suarez See More