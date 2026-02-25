Eugenio Suarez headshot

Eugenio Suarez News: Belts first spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Suarez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's spring game against the Royals.

Suarez's homer immediately followed one hit by Elly De La Cruz in the fifth inning. The two hits were the first in three Cactus League outings for Suarez, who is 2-for-9 thus far. He's served twice at third base and once at DH. In preparation for his upcoming role for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic, Suarez is expected to get a few more starts at the hot corner over the next week, but he will toggle between DH and first base during the regular season while Ke'Bryan Hayes operates as the everyday third baseman.

Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
