Eugenio Suarez News: Breaks homer, RBI drought

Suarez went 1-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's 13-11 loss to the Cubs.

A quiet game for six innings busted out in the seventh and eighth innings, when the two teams combined to score 21 runs. Suarez hit a grand slam as part of Arizona's 10-run eighth inning. He'd gone 14 games (5-for-49) without a home run or RBI prior to Friday. Suarez is batting .153/.265/.444 with six homers and 15 RBI through 20 games.