Eugenio Suarez News: Caps series with two more homers

Saurez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Sunday's 5-3 win versus St. Louis.

The Arizona third baseman extended his team's lead to 4-0 with a 425-foot, three-run blast off Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas in the first inning. Suarez then returned in the third to slug a solo shot off Mikolas to reach the 35-homer mark for the second time in his career (the first time coming in 2019 with Cincinnati, when he totaled 49). This performance wrapped up a fantastic three-game weekend for the 34-year-old, as he went 5-for-10 with four long balls, seven RBI and five runs scored. Through 403 total plate appearances across 98 games, Suarez is slashing .257/.328/.601 with 85 RBI and 63 runs scored.