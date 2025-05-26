Eugenio Suarez News: Clubs 15th homer

Suarez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Monday's 5-0 win over the Pirates.

Suarez looks to be heating up again. He's hit safely in nine of his last 11 games, going 14-for-41 (.341) with three homers and 13 RBI in that stretch. His long ball Monday, which stretched Arizona's lead to 3-0 in the third inning, was his 15th homer of the year. He's added a .232/.315/.515 slash line, 41 RBI, 34 runs scored, 10 doubles and a stolen base over 54 contests, numbers that are largely in line with his usual rate of production.