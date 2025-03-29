Fantasy Baseball
Eugenio Suarez News: Continues scorching start to season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Suarez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Saturday in a 4-3 loss to the Cubs.

Suarez set off an Arizona rally in the ninth inning with a two-run blast off Cubs closer Ryan Pressly. The veteran third baseman has now homered in each of Arizona's first three games of the campaign, belting four long balls and racking up seven RBI in that span. Suarez's red-hot start is a stark contrast to his early-season struggles last year -- he had just six homers and a .196 batting average through the end of June in his first campaign with the Diamondbacks in 2024.

