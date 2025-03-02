Eugenio Suarez News: Crushes homer Saturday

Suarez went 1-for-2 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Saturday's spring game against Colorado.

Suarez made the Rockies pay for botching a potential inning-ending double-play and a pitcher in a vulnerable position. He launched a 2-0 fastball 444 feet into the seats in left field for his first Cactus League homer. Suarez is building off a strong second half of 2024, when he had a .974 OPS and 24 home runs from July forward, following a first-half slump that nearly cost him his starting job.