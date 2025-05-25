Eugenio Suarez News: Doubles, drives in two runs

Suarez went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's loss to St. Louis.

Suarez gave Arizona an early lead his his two-run single in the first inning. He later doubled and scored a run in the sixth. It was his first game with at least three hits since belting four homers against Atlanta on April 26. Suarez has produced four multi-hit performances over his last 10 games, going 13-for-38 (.342) in the process. He's now slashing .230/.312/.503 with 24 extra-base hits and 41 RBI through 218 plate appearances.