Eugenio Suarez News: Drives in two runs Tuesday

Suarez went 2-for-5 with a two-run double during the Reds' 7-2 win over the Mets on Tuesday.

Suarez got the Reds on the board early after his double to center field brought both Spencer Steer and Sal Stewart home. They were the first RBI that Suarez recorded since being activated from the 10-day IL on Friday, and he has logged two hits in back-to-back games.