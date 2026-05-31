Eugenio Suarez News: Homers in win

Suarez went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 6-4 win over Atlanta.

Suarez drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning before launching a solo shot in the seventh. It was his first homer since returning from the injured list May 23, as he entered the contest mired in a 4-for-22 slump over seven games during that span. For the year, the slugger is slashing .224/.300/.371 with four long balls, 15 RBI and 13 runs scored across just 130 plate appearances.