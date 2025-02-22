Fantasy Baseball
Eugenio Suarez headshot

Eugenio Suarez News: Knocks in two

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Suarez went 2-for-2 with two RBI in Friday's spring game against the Rockies.

Suarez was one of several Diamondback regulars to start the Cactus League opener. He batted cleanup and delivered a two-run single in the third inning. It was a good start to the preseason for Suarez, who did not hit well in the spring of 2024, which carried over into the first half of the regular season (.668 OPS).

Eugenio Suarez
Arizona Diamondbacks
