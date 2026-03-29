Eugenio Suarez News: Launches game-winning homer Sunday

Suarez went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox.

With the Reds trailing 2-0 in the sixth inning, Suarez put them ahead for good with a 431-foot blast off Greg Weissert. It was the 34-year-old's first homer since returning to Great American Ball Park, where he's now gone deep 102 times in his career. He's topped the 30-homer mark six times since his first full season in 2016, including three during his previous stint with Cincinnati, and should remain one of baseball's top power sources.