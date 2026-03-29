Eugenio Suarez headshot

Eugenio Suarez News: Launches game-winning homer Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Suarez went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox.

With the Reds trailing 2-0 in the sixth inning, Suarez put them ahead for good with a 431-foot blast off Greg Weissert. It was the 34-year-old's first homer since returning to Great American Ball Park, where he's now gone deep 102 times in his career. He's topped the 30-homer mark six times since his first full season in 2016, including three during his previous stint with Cincinnati, and should remain one of baseball's top power sources.

Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eugenio Suarez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eugenio Suarez See More
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets
MLB
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago
How MLB Call Ups Can Affect MLB Prospect Rankings
MLB
How MLB Call Ups Can Affect MLB Prospect Rankings
Author Image
Mark Strotman
4 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
9 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
16 days ago
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Picks and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
MLB
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Picks and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
18 days ago