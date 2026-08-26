Eugenio Suarez News: Placed on outright waivers

The Reds placed Suarez on outright waivers Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The Reds signed Suarez to a $15 million deal during the offseason in an effort to bolster their offense and contend for a postseason berth. However, with a month remaining in the regular season, Cincinnati sits in last place in the NL Central at 63-71 -- nine games back of the final wild-card spot. The team will now attempt to save some money by making Suarez available to the other 29 teams via waivers, but the 35-year-old isn't likely to be claimed after slashing just .208/.295/.410 across 410 plate appearances this season while still carrying a $3 million price tag for the rest of the year.