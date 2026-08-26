Eugenio Suarez headshot

Eugenio Suarez News: Placed on outright waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

The Reds placed Suarez on outright waivers Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The Reds signed Suarez to a $15 million deal during the offseason in an effort to bolster their offense and contend for a postseason berth. However, with a month remaining in the regular season, Cincinnati sits in last place in the NL Central at 63-71 -- nine games back of the final wild-card spot. The team will now attempt to save some money by making Suarez available to the other 29 teams via waivers, but the 35-year-old isn't likely to be claimed after slashing just .208/.295/.410 across 410 plate appearances this season while still carrying a $3 million price tag for the rest of the year.

Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eugenio Suarez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eugenio Suarez See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout
MLB
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Jason Collette
22 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
25 days ago