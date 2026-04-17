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Eugenio Suarez News: Powers offense Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2026 at 2:49am

Suarez went 2-for-4 with a two-run double during the Reds' 2-1 win over the Twins on Friday.

Suarez laced a two-run double to center field in the fourth inning, providing the decisive runs in Cincinnati's win. Two of the 34-year-old slugger's five multi-hit games on the year have come over his last three outings. Since April 1, Suarez has gone 14-for-49 (.286) with seven walks, two home runs and seven RBI.

Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds
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