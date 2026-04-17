Eugenio Suarez News: Powers offense Friday
Suarez went 2-for-4 with a two-run double during the Reds' 2-1 win over the Twins on Friday.
Suarez laced a two-run double to center field in the fourth inning, providing the decisive runs in Cincinnati's win. Two of the 34-year-old slugger's five multi-hit games on the year have come over his last three outings. Since April 1, Suarez has gone 14-for-49 (.286) with seven walks, two home runs and seven RBI.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eugenio Suarez See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 162 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bet for Sunday 3/2920 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eugenio Suarez See More