Eugenio Suarez News: Powers Reds' offense Friday

Suarez went 2-for-4 with a two-run double during the Reds' 2-1 win over the Twins on Friday.

Suarez laced a two-run double to center field in the fourth inning, which turned out to be the decisive runs in Cincinnati's win Friday. Two of the 34-year-old slugger's five multi-hit games on the year have come over his last three outings. Since April 1, Suarez has gone 14-for-49 (.286) with seven walks, two home runs and seven RBI.