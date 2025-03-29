Eugenio Suarez News: Powers rout with two homers

Suarez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 8-1 win over the Cubs.

Both long balls came off Jameson Taillon, as Suarez belted a two-run homer to left-center field in the second inning and then did it again to almost the exact same spot in the fourth, with the total distance of the blasts coming in at 854 feet. Suarez has gone yard three times in Arizona's first two games, giving him an early jump on putting together his sixth career 30-homer campaign.