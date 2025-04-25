Eugenio Suarez News: Productive night at plate in loss

Suarez went 1-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and two walks in Friday's loss to Atlanta.

Suarez has really struggled recently, so it was encouraging to see him put together a productive outing at the plate. Over his last 14 contests, the slugging third baseman is hitting just .180 (9-for-50) with one home run, three doubles, four RBI and six runs scored. Suarez, who entered Friday's action with an elite 58.6 percent hard-hit rate, hit five homers over his first five games of the campaign, which presents a glimpse of the type of power upside he offers in fantasy leagues in spite of his recent slump.