Eugenio Suarez News: Slugs homer in loss

Suarez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 10-6 loss to the Cubs.

Suarez got all of a Justin Steele changeup in the bottom of the second inning to pull the Diamondbacks within a run. He was later his by a pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly. The third baseman is looking to avoid a season-starting slump like the one that nearly cost Suarez his starting job.