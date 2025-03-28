Fantasy Baseball
Eugenio Suarez News: Slugs homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 5:27am

Suarez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 10-6 loss to the Cubs.

Suarez got all of a Justin Steele changeup in the bottom of the second inning to pull the Diamondbacks within a run. He was later his by a pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly. The third baseman is looking to avoid a season-starting slump like the one that nearly cost Suarez his starting job.

Eugenio Suarez
Arizona Diamondbacks
