Eugenio Suarez News: Snaps homer drought

Suarez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Giants.

Suarez took Tyler Mahle deep in the first inning. It was the first home run in 12 games for Suarez, who had just two RBI during his homer drought. Batting in the middle of the order behind Elly De La Cruz (.363 OBP) and Sal Stewart (.434), both of whom cleared the bases with their own home runs Wednesday, should result in plenty of RBI opportunities for Suarez, who has driven in nine over 18 games.