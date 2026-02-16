Eugenio Suarez headshot

Eugenio Suarez News: Taking first base reps

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Suarez is taking reps at first base to start each day of spring training, Charlie Goldsmith of The Dayton Daily News reports. "I'm a guy who likes work," Suárez said. "I want to be better at first base. I know they're going to need me there."

Suarez is still likely to get most of his starts as the Reds' designated hitter, with Ke'Bryan Hayes starting at third base and either Sal Stewart or Spencer Steer playing first base, but every bit of flexibility helps. Suarez played the first three games at first base of his major league career last season.

Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
