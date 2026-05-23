Eugenio Suarez News: Taking seat in nightcap

Suarez isn't in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Suarez went 0-for-2 with a walk during Cincinnati's 9-1 loss in the first half of Saturday's twin bill, and he'll get a chance to rest during the nightcap. JJ Bleday will work as the Reds' designated hitter while TJ Friedl, Blake Dunn and Will Benson start across the outfield.