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Eugenio Suarez News: Taking seat in nightcap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Suarez isn't in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Suarez went 0-for-2 with a walk during Cincinnati's 9-1 loss in the first half of Saturday's twin bill, and he'll get a chance to rest during the nightcap. JJ Bleday will work as the Reds' designated hitter while TJ Friedl, Blake Dunn and Will Benson start across the outfield.

Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds
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