Eugenio Suarez News: Taking seat in nightcap
Suarez isn't in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
Suarez went 0-for-2 with a walk during Cincinnati's 9-1 loss in the first half of Saturday's twin bill, and he'll get a chance to rest during the nightcap. JJ Bleday will work as the Reds' designated hitter while TJ Friedl, Blake Dunn and Will Benson start across the outfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eugenio Suarez See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Underperforming Hitters2 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends3 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 6 FAAB Results19 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring23 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eugenio Suarez See More