Eugenio Suarez headshot

Eugenio Suarez News: Up to five homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 9:02am

Suarez went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Yankees.

Suarez, who was named the NL Player of the Week for his four home runs the previous week, bailed out the Diamondbacks in the eighth inning when he launched a grand slam to give Arizona the lead. The slugging third baseman now has five hits, all homers, this season. Suarez's 11 RBI are tied for the league lead with Aaron Judge and Kyle Tucker.

Eugenio Suarez
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
