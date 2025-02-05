Eury Perez Injury: Aiming to return by All-Star break
Perez (elbow) is hoping to rejoin the Marlins' rotation by the All-Star break, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
The 21-year-old right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery last April, so a July 2025 return would be right on schedule. Perez displayed his considerable upside over 19 starts during his big-league debut in 2023, striking out 108 batters over 91.1 innings en route to a 3.15 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. but a Marlins team that's highly unlikely to be in playoff contention in 2025 won't have much incentive to be aggressive with his recovery timeline.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now