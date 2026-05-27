Eury Perez Injury: Headed for imaging on hamstring
Perez said after Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays that he will undergo further imaging on his right hamstring, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
After limiting the Blue Jays to three base hits while striking out nine and issuing no walks over four scoreless frames, Perez was pulled in advance of the fifth inning of his start Wednesday due to a right hamstring spasm. The Marlins will send Perez in for an MRI to glean more information on the severity of the injury, which the right-hander indicated is already beginning to show some improvement. Until the results of his imaging are available, Perez's status for his next turn through the rotation Tuesday in Washington is up in the air.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eury Perez See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)5 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 225 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Pitching Deep Dive6 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eury Perez See More