Eury Perez Injury: Lands on 15-day IL

The Marlins placed Perez on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Thursday, due to a right gracilis strain.

Perez was forced out of Wednesday's start against the Blue Jays due to what was initially diagnosed as a right hamstring spasm. Additional tests have revealed a serious enough injury to warrant a stint on the IL for the 23-year-old right-hander, who is looking at about an eight-week recovery timeline, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. That means Perez is unlikely to be activated from the IL until after All-Star break. In a corresponding move, the Marlins recalled right-hander Josh Ekness from Triple-A Jacksonville.