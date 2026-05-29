Eury Perez Injury: Lands on 15-day IL
The Marlins placed Perez on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Thursday, due to a right gracilis strain.
Perez was forced out of Wednesday's start against the Blue Jays due to what was initially diagnosed as a right hamstring spasm. Additional tests have revealed a serious enough injury to warrant a stint on the IL for the 23-year-old right-hander, who is looking at about an eight-week recovery timeline, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. That means Perez is unlikely to be activated from the IL until after All-Star break. In a corresponding move, the Marlins recalled right-hander Josh Ekness from Triple-A Jacksonville.
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