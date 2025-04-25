Eury Perez Injury: Starting rehab assignment Saturday

Perez (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Jupiter on Saturday, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough indicated last week that Perez was about a month away from rehab games, but evidently that timetable has been moved up. Perez will likely need all of the allotted 30 days on his rehab assignment, which would set him up for a season debut in late May. The 22-year-old right-hander is coming back from April 2024 Tommy John surgery.