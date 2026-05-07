Eury Perez headshot

Eury Perez News: Control issues surface again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Perez (2-4) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Orioles after allowing five runs on four hits and five walks across five innings. He struck out six.

Perez has been charged with the loss in each of his last three outings, failing to complete at least six frames each time and allowing at least four earned runs twice. The control issues plagued him in this loss to Baltimore, as he was coming off five straight appearances in which he had given up two or fewer walks. On a more positive note, however, this was his fourth consecutive outing with six or more strikeouts. Perez will carry a 5.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 45:21 K:BB across 41.1 innings this season into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled against the Twins on the road next week.

Eury Perez
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eury Perez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eury Perez See More
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, May 6
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, May 6
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 1
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 1
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago