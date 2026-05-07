Eury Perez News: Control issues surface again

Perez (2-4) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Orioles after allowing five runs on four hits and five walks across five innings. He struck out six.

Perez has been charged with the loss in each of his last three outings, failing to complete at least six frames each time and allowing at least four earned runs twice. The control issues plagued him in this loss to Baltimore, as he was coming off five straight appearances in which he had given up two or fewer walks. On a more positive note, however, this was his fourth consecutive outing with six or more strikeouts. Perez will carry a 5.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 45:21 K:BB across 41.1 innings this season into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled against the Twins on the road next week.