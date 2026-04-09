Eury Perez headshot

Eury Perez News: Earns first win of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Perez (1-1) earned the win Wednesday against the Reds after allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out six and also hit a batter.

Even though Perez finished just three outs away from recording a quality start, this was still a solid showing for the right-hander -- and more importantly, it was a bounce-back effort compared to his previous start. Perez has yet to pitch more than five innings after doing so in the opener against the Pirates, though, and that limits his upside a bit. Through three starts, Perez has a 5.06 ERA with a 1.38 WHIP and a 18:9 K:BB across 16 frames. His next start is scheduled for next week on the road against Atlanta.

Eury Perez
Miami Marlins
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