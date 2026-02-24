Eury Perez News: Eased into spring
Perez gave up one run on one hit and two walks over one inning in the Marlins' Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals on Monday. He struck out one.
The 22-year-old right-hander tossed 19 pitches (nine strikes) in his first start of the spring before giving way to Max Meyer. Perez threw 118 innings across three levels in 2025, his first season back from Tommy John surgery, and while he scuffled early he posted a 3.86 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 91:22 K:BB in 79.1 innings from July to the end of the regular season. The Marlins will let Perez ramp up slowly in camp, but he's locked into an Opening Day rotation spot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eury Perez See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL EastYesterday
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-3005 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30033 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings67 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings96 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eury Perez See More