Eury Perez headshot

Eury Perez News: Eased into spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Perez gave up one run on one hit and two walks over one inning in the Marlins' Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals on Monday. He struck out one.

The 22-year-old right-hander tossed 19 pitches (nine strikes) in his first start of the spring before giving way to Max Meyer. Perez threw 118 innings across three levels in 2025, his first season back from Tommy John surgery, and while he scuffled early he posted a 3.86 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 91:22 K:BB in 79.1 innings from July to the end of the regular season. The Marlins will let Perez ramp up slowly in camp, but he's locked into an Opening Day rotation spot.

Eury Perez
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
