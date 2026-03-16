Eury Perez News: Fires four no-hit innings Sunday

Perez walked one and struck out five over four scoreless, no-hit innings during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

The 22-year-old right-hander's strikeout victims included Jose Altuve and prospect Zach Cole (twice) as Perez built up to 53 pitches, 30 of which went for strikes. Through 9.2 spring innings, he's posted a 15:6 K:BB, and Perez could be poised for a breakout campaign after he tossed a career-high 118 innings across three levels in 2025, delivering a 4.25 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 105:32 K:BB in 95.1 frames for the Marlins across 20 starts.