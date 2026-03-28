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Eury Perez News: Goes seven strong in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Perez did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rockies, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk with eight strikeouts over seven innings.

Perez surrendered two home runs but was otherwise effective, throwing 59 of 93 pitches for strikes and generating 17 whiffs. According to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, it marked just the third time in 40 outings that the 22-year-old reached the seventh frame. The breakout candidate posted a 4.25 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 105:32 K:BB across 95.1 innings last season and flashed his upside Saturday. He'll face a tougher test on the road against the Yankees next weekend.

Eury Perez
Miami Marlins
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