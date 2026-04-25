Eury Perez News: Hurt by hard contact in second loss
Perez (2-2) took the loss Saturday against the Giants, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out six.
Perez was cruising along through four shutout frames, but San Francisco proceeded to plate four runs across the fifth and sixth innings. All but one of the seven hits allowed by the hard-throwing right-hander went for extra bases, with two leaving the yard. Perez carries a shaky 4.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 33:14 K:BB across his first 31.1 innings, and he's given up multiple runs in all but one of his six starts. A tough matchup against the Phillies is lined up for his next outing.
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