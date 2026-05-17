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Eury Perez News: Loses fifth straight Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Perez (2-6) took the loss against the Rays on Sunday, allowing five runs on five hits and four walks with five strikeouts over five innings.

The same command issues that have plagued Perez for much of the season were his undoing Sunday, as he allowed two homers and walked four batters while throwing 63 of 102 pitches for strikes. During his current five-start losing streak, the 23-year-old has posted a 6.55 ERA while surrendering six long balls and issuing 16 free passes. He'll take a disappointing 5.33 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 58:28 K:BB across 52.1 innings this season into a home start against the Mets next weekend.

Eury Perez
Miami Marlins
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