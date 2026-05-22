Eury Perez News: Snaps losing streak with win Friday

Perez (3-6) earned the win Friday against the Mets, allowing one run on two hits and no walks with five strikeouts across 6.1 innings.

Perez's lone blemish was a first-inning solo homer allowed to Juan Soto. The right-hander faced the minimum the rest of the way before being pulled with one out in the seventh. It was the first time Perez recorded more than 18 outs in a start since Opening Day, and it was just his third quality start of the season. Perez has undeniably electric stuff, but he's been hurt by walks and homers this season, and he came into this one having lost five straight starts. Friday was his first start of 2026 without issuing a free pass. With the strong outing, Perez lowered his ERA to 4.91 with a 63:28 K:BB across 58.2 innings this season. The 23-year-old will look to build on the performance with a road date in Toronto next week.