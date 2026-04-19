Eury Perez headshot

Eury Perez News: Strikes out seven over six innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Perez (2-1) earned the win Sunday against the Brewers, allowing one unearned run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings.

Perez turned in a strong performance, cruising through five scoreless innings, including striking out the side in the second, before running into minor trouble in the sixth. After issuing a leadoff walk to David Hamilton, a throwing error by catcher Liam Hicks allowed him to reach third, and he later scored on a groundout. The outing was a much-needed correction after Perez allowed 15 runs over his first 20 innings of the season. The right-hander now owns a 4.15 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and a 27:12 K:BB across 26 innings, and will look to build on this performance in his next scheduled start against a Giants lineup that has struggled offensively this year.

Eury Perez
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eury Perez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eury Perez See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
12 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago