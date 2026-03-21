Eury Perez News: Tops 80 pitches Friday
Perez gave up two runs on four hits and a walk over five innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros. He struck out five.
In what was likely to be his final spring outing, Perez fired 52 of 81 pitches for strikes. The 22-year-old right-hander has a 5.52 ERA over 14.2 Grapefruit League innings thanks to a few untimely long balls, but Perez's 20:7 K:BB offers a more accurate glimpse at his upside. He's expected to take the mound next Match 28 at home against the Rockies.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eury Perez See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 RankingsYesterday
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3008 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30015 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues16 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East26 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eury Perez See More