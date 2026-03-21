Eury Perez News: Tops 80 pitches Friday

Perez gave up two runs on four hits and a walk over five innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros. He struck out five.

In what was likely to be his final spring outing, Perez fired 52 of 81 pitches for strikes. The 22-year-old right-hander has a 5.52 ERA over 14.2 Grapefruit League innings thanks to a few untimely long balls, but Perez's 20:7 K:BB offers a more accurate glimpse at his upside. He's expected to take the mound next Match 28 at home against the Rockies.