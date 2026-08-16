Eury Perez News: Tosses six scoreless innings
Perez did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Reds, allowing two hits and five walks while striking out five over six scoreless innings.
Perez threw 63 of his 100 pitches for strikes and generated 16 whiffs despite issuing five walks. The right-hander has now worked 13 consecutive scoreless innings spanning his last two starts and has completed at least six frames in seven of his last eight outings. After struggling to a 5.33 ERA across his first 10 starts of the season, Perez has completely reversed course with a 1.66 ERA over his last 12 outings. He'll look to continue his impressive turnaround in his next scheduled start against the Nationals.
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