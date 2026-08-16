Eury Perez headshot

Eury Perez News: Tosses six scoreless innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Perez did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Reds, allowing two hits and five walks while striking out five over six scoreless innings.

Perez threw 63 of his 100 pitches for strikes and generated 16 whiffs despite issuing five walks. The right-hander has now worked 13 consecutive scoreless innings spanning his last two starts and has completed at least six frames in seven of his last eight outings. After struggling to a 5.33 ERA across his first 10 starts of the season, Perez has completely reversed course with a 1.66 ERA over his last 12 outings. He'll look to continue his impressive turnaround in his next scheduled start against the Nationals.

Eury Perez
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eury Perez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eury Perez See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Predictions for Thursday, July 30
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Predictions for Thursday, July 30
Author Image
Chris Toman
18 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, July 30
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, July 30
Author Image
Chris Morgan
18 days ago