Evan Carter Injury: Available off bench Sunday
Carter (foot) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Michael Helman will pick up a second straight start in center field in place of Carter, who was removed from Friday's 9-1 win after being hit on the left foot by an 86.9-mph slider in the seventh inning. According to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, tests on Carter's foot came back clean, but the 23-year-old is still dealing with some soreness. Carter will be available off the bench Sunday, but the Rangers may prefer to stay away from him to ensure that he's ready to go for Monday's series opener in St. Louis.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Carter See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 274 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)9 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Underperforming Hitters10 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 1912 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Carter See More